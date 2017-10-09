Parking causes problems near AU downtown

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) A growing Augusta University is creating a growing parking problem.

Augusta Avenue is across R.A. Dent Boulevard from the downtown campus.

and the street is filled with cars from A.U students and faculty parking there.

Neighbors say the the A-U parking is creating a nuisance for those living near the campus, even getting in the way of trash pickup.

It’s pretty bad usually they’ll block your driveway they’ll move your trash can usually Tuesday’s our trash day so they will put their cars in front of it we have to end up calling 3-1-1 to have somebody come back out unless they move their cars but it’s usually bad,” said Denise Baker who lives on Augusta Avenue near he campus.

Tuesday the Commission Engineering Services Committee will discus a plan to create a residential permit parking area near Augusta University.

Under the plan only those with the permits would be able to park on neighborhood streets.