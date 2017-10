SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – President Donald Trump will visit South Carolina later this month to help raise money for Governor McMaster’s 2018 campaign.

The trip is slated for Monday, October 16th.

Tickets are $250 per person and the campaign will be held at a hotel in Greenville, S.C.

McMaster was Lieutenant Governor in January 2016 when he became one of the first high-ranking elected officials in the country to support President Trump’s candidacy.