Proposed Fast food chain restaurant goes before Aiken City Council, could replace Strike House Bowl

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A new fast food chain could be coming to Aiken’s most dangerous intersection.

The property is the perfect example of a “donut hole,” because it’s in the city limits, but it was never annexed into the city, so it’s technically part of the county.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, leaders will hear a second reading to annex the property into the city.

Which could mean Strikehouse Bowl, a bowling alley, could be replaced by a Taco Bell.

“In my own opinion, I am against them tearing the building down.” Aiken homeowner Ken Clarke told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Clarke says Strike House Bowl is a historic piece of Aiken’s history because it’s been around for a long time. He even remembers when the pins had to be manually placed.

While he’s not opposed to growth, he doesn’t think a fast food restaurant is the right fit for the property.

“And now it’s going to become possibly a Taco Bell and it’s just another addition to the traffic problems on Whiskey Road,” Clarke said.

However, others don’t see it that way.

“It’s Aiken, there’s pretty much a little bit of traffic here sometimes.” Mark Shedrick said. “I think it might be a good fit for a new Taco Bell, instead of going to the North side to the Taco Bell, I think the South side might need the Taco Bell.”

To make the intersection safer the South Carolina Department of Transportation will use 600 feet of the property to make a right turn lane, which currently does not exist.

A major concern for city leaders is the addition of more traffic to an already congested area.

So the restaurant developer proposed only allowing right turns onto Whiskey Road.

“This is my opinion, for what it’s worth, businesses and buildings should be built back off a main road.” Clarke said. “Further back to the point it’s doesn’t cause a major traffic problem.”

“Everything that we get new is going to add traffic,” Shedrick told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The second and final reading is Monday at the city council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.