RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Dozens of students from Richmond County schools showed off their science skills.

Girls and guys put their creative minds to the test at the 1st Annual CTAE Robotics Kick Off.

The event was held at A.R. Johnson Magnet School on Saturday for students in all grade levels.

Leaders say it is important to instill science, technology, and math into their minds when it comes to future employment.