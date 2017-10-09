Suspect sought in Sprint Gas robbery

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of robbing an area gas station.

John Marquntis Mims is wanted in reference to an October 9th Robbery at the Sprint Gas Station on Peach Orchard Road.

Mims is known to frequent the Peach Orchard Road area as well as the 1000 block of River Ridge Road.

He was last seen driving a bronze 2015 Kia Optima with a GA tag of PPH4323

If you have any information on his location, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080