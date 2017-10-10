Aiken city leaders pass Hospitality Tax amendment

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – More than $260-thousand will be allocated towards boosting tourism in Aiken.

On Monday, city leaders passed a Hospitality Tax amendment to fund the upkeep of several attractions to attract visitors.

NewsChannel 6 has learned $100-thousand will go towards improving city entryways, another $100-thousand will be used for parkway renovations, and $68-thousand will go towards the enhancements of 4 local museums.

The 1-percent Hospitality Tax was started in 2015 as a means to fund visitor and tourism related expenditures