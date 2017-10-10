And the most popular Halloween candy in Georgia and South Carolina is…

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Just in time for Halloween, the best-selling Halloween candies in Georgia and South Carolina have been revealed, according to one study.

The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year and, according to a new study, Georgia and South Carolina will spend more of their money on one particular brand than any other.

Online candy retailer candystore.com analyzed ten years worth of sales data to determine the top three selling candy brands in each state. In Georgia, the top seller was Swedish Fish. South Carolina chose more traditional, opting for candy corn.

For an interactive map detailing each of the 50 states, as well as more information about the research involved, click here.

<span style=”display:block;text-align:center;font-size:16px;color:#777;font-size:1.2rem;”>Source: <a href=”https://www.candystore.com” target=”_blank”>CandyStore.com</a>.</span>