Donations to breast cancer funds play a major role in screening and new technology

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Breast cancer is the second most prevalent cancer among women in the United States. But millions of women are surviving the disease, thanks in part to regular screening and new technology. And donations to breast cancer funds play a huge role.

The research on breast cancer has changed and improved in so many ways. One example is the switch from 2-dimensional to 3-dimensional mammography in 2011. That helps doctors take a closer look at the breast.

Surgeons alongside physicians at Augusta University all agree that technology is constantly changing to increase breast cancer survival rates.

“Technology has gotten alot better adding 3D mammograms has increased the number of cancers detected as well as decreased the number of call back,” said Alison Ulbrandt , Physician at Augusta University.

And with the millions of dollars in donations for breast cancer every year, the ability to discover cancer and care for patients has improved dramatically.

“One thing that we have now that we didn’t have in the past is much more advancing in our imaging technique so we get a better sense of exactly how large the tumor is so then we can safely say we can take a certain amount of tissue and be sure we’ve gotten everything,” said Alicia Vinyard, Breast Oncologist at Augusta University Cancer Center.

Doctor Alicia Vinyard is a breast cancer survivor now breast surgeron and says even MRI’s have changed to help the younger generation

“MRI is very sensitive and we use it specifically in younger women who has very dense breast, so what the MRI does is allows us to pick up things that we would normally not see in a mammogram,” said Alicia Vinyard, Breast Oncologist at Augusta University Cancer Center.

Doing your research is key if you want to be involved with donating and helping inhance further technology to save a life.

“So it depends on which group that you donate your money to you have to do some research to figure out exactly where your finances will go,” said Alison Ulbrandt , Physician at Augusta University.

Each Saturday in October from 8am to 1pm AU Medical Center invites the public for screening mammograms for those that are busy throughout the week.