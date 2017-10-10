Georgians must be registered by end of day Tuesday to vote in Nov. 7 municipal election

(WSAV) – Secretary of State Brian Kemp wants to remind Georgians that they must be registered to vote by Tuesday, Oct. 10 in order to participate in the Nov. 7 municipal and special elections. Additionally, all address changes and other updates have to be submitted by this same deadline to be effective for these elections.

“I want to make sure that every Georgian who is eligible has the opportunity to vote in the November 7th elections,” said Kemp. “The good news is that it is easier than ever to get registered to vote or change your registration information.”

Voters have many options to register to vote or update their information. Since 2014, Georgia voters can register or make changes to their registration using the Secretary of State’s Online Voter Registration website (OLVR) by using a driver’s license or valid Georgia ID card. Voters can also access OLVR by downloading the “GA SOS” app on their smartphone or by texting “GA” to “2VOTE.”

Steps for Voters to Check Registration:

Check voter registration status using the Secretary of State Office’s “My Voter Page” (MVP).

Use OLVR, GA SOS, or text “GA” to “2VOTE” to register to vote or to update your voter registration at registertovote.sos.ga.gov.

Visit your local elections office to fill out or drop off your voter registration application before the deadline.

If you have prepared a paper voter registration application, do not wait until next week. Mail it in as soon as possible. Applications postmarked by Tuesday, October 10 will be processed by the November 7th election.