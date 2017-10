Related Coverage Veteran killed in Grovetown hit and run, family looks for answers

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) –¬†Grovetown investigators are continuing to look for the suspect in a hit and run that killed a pedestrian over the weekend.

Scott Matthews died Sunday night after he was hit by a car along Whiskey Road early Saturday morning.

Tuesday, the city put up a speed limit sign of 25 miles-per-hour at the entrance to the road.

Matthews’ family tells NewsChannel 6 that speeding has been a problem in that area, and they’ve been asking for a change to slow down drivers.