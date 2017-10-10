Investigation underway for the deadly shooting of a Texas Tech Univ. campus officer

TEXAS (WJBF) – An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting of a Texas Tech University Campus Officer.

University Officials say 19-year-old Hollis Daniels is now in custody suspected of shooting the officer.

Police say they were doing a welfare check and found evidence of drugs when entering a student’s room.

Officers brought the suspect to the campus police station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the officer in the head.

State Law Enforcement Police are assisting with the investigation.

