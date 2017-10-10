JENNIE: Savvy Senior Training

AUGUSTA, Ga.– How many of you can relate to this?

You love your aging parents, but teaching them to use their smartphone or computer is a challenge.

Or, you ARE that senior citizen… and you feel left behind with technology. You want to be engaged through email, texting and Facebook, but you don’t understand the terminology.

Melonie Holmes started Savvy Tech Training because she has the patience to teach others. She specializes in helping seniors learn technology. In as little as 2-hours, she can have Grandma googling and sending selfies to her grandkids!

SAVVY TECH TRAINING specialize in helping seniors learn technology. Check out her website for schedules and fees: https://www.savvytt.com/