JENNIE: Women’s Personal and Professional Resource Connection

AUGUSTA, Ga.–  Women’s Personal & Professional Resource Connection serves as a conduit to motivate, influence and equip women in their personal and professional lives. We strive to create a supportive community while providing resources and information to women in every area of her life to assist each woman in reaching her full potential.

Delresa Rollerson the Founder of WPPRC.

The group meets the third Thursday of the month. Rollerson partners with business owners and provide workshops in various topics ranging from sexual abuse, women of power sharing success tips, single moms, financial literacy, domestic abuse and more.

The next meeting is Thursday. October 19th and the topic is domestic abuse. See details below:

For more information, visit https://www.wpprc.com

