Juvenile Court wants a look at old LEC for space

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta court officials say they want to see the old Law enforcement Center reused and not torn down.
Juvenile Court officials say they need more room and believe a solution to their space problems could be renovating the old L-E-C
The building has been closed for about five years after problem  of leaks and mold but the judges believe a part of it could be renovated for Juvenile Court.

“They’ve had some studies about renovating it fixing the roof changing the windows on the right hand side as you look at the building that would be more viable and doing some grading I’m not in the construction business the experts will look at that but I think whatever we do it needs to be cost effective for the taxpayers as well as useful for Juvenile Court. ” says Juvenile Court Judge Douglas Flanagan.

Judge Flanagan requested the Public safety committee visit Savannah and tour the Juvenile Court offices for Chatham County.

Though Chatham is only a little larger than Augusta it’s Juvenile Court budget is five times the size of Richmond County’s

 

