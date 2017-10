AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Westobou festival is still going strong in Augusta.

Tonight you can catch the late night series at soul bar.

The vinyl celebration will continue with D-J’s and other artists.

The soul night kicks off at 9 p.m.

Then, award-winning tap dancer Hillary-Marie will dance on Wednesday night.

She will be joined by trombone and brass player extraordinaire, Wycliffe Gordon.

That begins at 7 p.m. at the Grover C. Maxwell Performing Arts Theater at Augusta University.