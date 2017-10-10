New Transit facility finally moving forward

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF)

Augusta transit is finally getting moving on a new office.Commissioners approving spending 14 point three million dollars on the long awaited new transit administrative and maintenance building.

Back in June the city had to re-bid the project because it was millions of dollars over budget.

It’s going to be built at the old Regency Theaters site off the Gordon Highway, for Transit officials this has been a long time in coming.

“This has been a long road, lots of agencies involved from Federal Government a lot of regulations but this particular building is certainly an important step in the journey for transit and Augusta,” said Transit Director Pat Stephens.

80 percent of the funding is from the Federal Government., sales tax dollars will cover the rest, Stephens says the plan is to break ground late next month and construction should take about a year.