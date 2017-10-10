SCE&G teams kick-off energy-saving initiative through free home inspections for Crosland Park tenants

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Electric and Gas kicked-off an energy-saving initiative in Aiken’s Crosland Park community.

SCE&G is actively educating the community about ways to save on their home energy bill through free home inspections.

Cynthia Mobley’s last power bill was a whopping $400 dollars.

“We paid something on it this month,” Mobley told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “That’s all we could do is pay on it, because it’s so high.”

An SCE&G team was able to help Mobley take control of her power bill, by identifying areas in her home that are currently wasting energy.

“My air conditioning vents in my living room are not putting out much air. The ones in the bedroom are.” Mobley said.

The power crews assessed everything from windows, appliances, and thermostats to cooling and heating systems.

The electric company took the free visual inspections one step further, so Crosland Park homeowners could see immediate savings.

“We are installing faucet aerators in the kitchen, so they can save on their water and hot water charges.” SCE&G Manager of Energy Information Services Ginger Greenway said.

SCE&G also gave away five of LED light bulbs, which are up to five times more energy-efficient.

“Our main focus is low-cost, no cost.” Greenway told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “Of course, we do come across things that we need to make the homeowner or customer aware.”

In Mobley’s case the inspection revealed a potentially deadly gas could be leaking in her home, so crews will be returning to do another check for Carbon Monoxide.

“I’m just hoping that everything goes well and they get me a Carbon Monoxide detector, in my home for my husband and I.” Mobley said.

If you weren’t able to sign-up for a free home energy inspection you still have time, just click here.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.