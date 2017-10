WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJBF) – The Trump White House is releasing a list of DACA Demands.

DACA is the program that protects undocumented immigrants who were brought the U.S. at a young age.

Among the priorities from President Trump include money for the border wall, overhauling the country’s green card system, and a crackdown on unaccompanied minors entering the country.