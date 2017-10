GEORGIA (WJBF) – A 12-year old boy is dead after he and his brother were swept over the falls at a Georgia state park Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Authorities say crews rescued his 17-year-old brother by helicopter.

They said the spot he was in was not accessible by boat or from the shore.

Emergency crews said water levels were up because of the recent rain.

That may have contributed to the 12-year-old’s death.