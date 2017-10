AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – We got a first glance last night of the commercial campaign to boost Aiken’s workforce.

NewsChannel 6 partnered with Aiken Works, a group led by the Aiken County School district, to create a series of commercials starring students and industry leaders.

The commercials highlight career fields in Aiken that are in highest demand, including cyber, healthcare, energy and industrial manufacturing.