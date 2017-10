COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – More in Columbia County for an accused murderer.

Daniel Robinson is facing two obstruction charges for an incident deputies say occurred in his cell in Columbia County.

A jailer says he ordered Robinson to step back from his cell door several times, when Robinson hit him in the face.

Another jailer was also hit in the face.

Robinson is awaiting trial in the August 2014 murder of Bill Davitte in the parking lot of Marvin United Methodist Church in Evans.