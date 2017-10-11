Augusta wants to be in charge of ambulance service again

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders want to get back in charge of Ambulance service.

City leaders voting to send a letter to the state asking to again be named the provider of EMS service in Augusta.

Gold Cross has the designation now..

But earlier this year after commissioners voted to slash it’s annual subsidy the company doubled it’s transporting rates and added new response fees generating complaints.

We think a few months we’ll get this process started but we know it’s a down the road process that we have to get started for the citizens,”said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

“Why are we doing it now?”

“Citizens are concerned each commissioner is getting lots of phone calls about the ambulance rate,” said Frantom.

After commissioners voted to cut the Golf Cross subsidy from over a million to 380 thousand dollars this year the company did not sign a new contract with Augusta.

That means the city no longer has any say over ambulance rates and service.