AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Cross Creek was swept by Woodward Academy 11-7 and 11-3 in the first round of the GHSA playoffs on Wednesday.

The end of the Razorbacks season also signifies the end of a legendary career for head coach Lisa White, who has been the coach at Cross Creek since the school opened its doors in 1999.

In 2A, the defending state champion Harlem Bulldogs swept Washington County 18-0 and 19-1.

Harlem will host Jeff Davis in the second round next week.