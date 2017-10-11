Domestic violence awareness walk to come Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman’s organization is raising awareness of domestic violence this weekend.

“Sisterhood Diary” is hosting a one-mile charity walk starting at the amphitheatre at the Augusta Riverwalk Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

The money raised will go toward building a safe-haven home for victims of domestic violence.

“One in four are victims of domestic violence,” says founder, Karen Robinson. “And we want to be able to bring the women into a more safe environment and get them out of the situation that they’re in and their children.”