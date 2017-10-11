Domestic violence awareness walk to come Saturday

By Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman’s organization is raising awareness of domestic violence this weekend.

“Sisterhood Diary” is hosting a one-mile charity walk starting at the amphitheatre at the Augusta Riverwalk Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

The money raised will go toward building a safe-haven home for victims of domestic violence.

“One in four are victims of domestic violence,” says founder, Karen Robinson. “And we want to be able to bring the women into a more safe environment and get them out of the situation that they’re in and their children.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s