Local firefighters educate students on the importance of National Fire Prevention week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- It’s national fire prevention week and firefighters across the CSRA are taking the time to educate students on how to stay safe. The week is set aside to discuss ways to prevent in-home fires and how to develop an escape plane should a fire occur.

In 2017, Georgia fires have claimed the lives of 84 people with 74 of those fire related deaths occurring in the home. Captain David Butler says the purpose is to get the message to the kids who can then share the information with their parents.

“The fire safety house is a valuable teaching aid that we have that has props and it’s better than just a discussion. They can actually interact and have visual and hands on teaching aid.” Butler says.

Butler says they also teach students that having a working fire alarm could also be the difference between life and death.

“It’s very important to not only have one but to check it once a month. We do notice patters with those, whether a detector is present or not or whether it’s working or not.” Butler added.

During the safety house tour students also get a chance to practice an escape plan in case of an emergency.

“We take them through different parts of the house and they learn about fire hazards, and fire hazards that would be associated in the house and how to avoid them in addition to knowing stop, drop, and roll.” Butler told NewsChannel 6.

The fire safety house will make a stop at Stevens Creek Elementary on Wednesday which also coincides with a statewide fire drill for elementary, middle, and high school students.