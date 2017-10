AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Students and staff at Augusta University are asking you to take a Pause for Paws.

It’s an effort to raise awareness about the growing number of rescue dogs in local shelters.

The annual rescue dog awareness walk will be the largest gathering of rescue dogs and foster pups from the CSRA’s local animal services and rescue organizations.

The event will be held at Augusta University at the teardrop near the flagpole Wednesday, Oct.11 from 11 am -1 pm.