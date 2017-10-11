Sisterhood Diary holds domestic violence awareness walk

By Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Several local women moved their feet in order to protect those in danger.

With each step, ladies fought against an ongoing problem among women and men; domestic violence.

The organization Sisterhood Diary held the event at the Jessye Norman Amphitheater.

Organizers say this walk lets women know there is a better way than staying in a violent or deadly relationship with an abuser.

“We are trying to get women in a safe environment and raise money for Anna’s House. That’s their safe haven,” says founder Karen Robinson.

Organizers say the home is in its early fundraising stages. It will house women and children who are victims of domestic violence.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s