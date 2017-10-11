Thousands pour into Belk in Evans

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga.(WJBF)- The ribbon was cut and thousands poured to Columbia County’s newest department store.

The warm welcome didn’t come without some planning and thought.

“This has been a work in progress for a couple of years now to come to Evans. There’s just been a huge demand with the growth of this community. The support that the chamber provides,” said Belk Regional Vice President, Columbia Region Jaime Valdez.

Evans Store Manager Jackie Oertli says that so far, shoppers have been supportive.

“We’re about getting into the community and this is your Belk, this isn’t ours, this is all about you guys. You’re the reason we are are here,” said Oertli.

Though it has taken the store about two years to get anchored at Mullins Colony, Columbia County’s chamber president says the county is working to fill the stores around it sooner than that.

“I don’t think it’s even going to take that long, said NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Campbell.

“Oh no, it won’t with this shopping center alone, is growing and other stores will be announced very soon,’ said Columbia County Chamber President Shepherd.

We can’t tell you how exactly what stores are going to be surrounding it but we can tell that you’ll have about three restaurants to chose from: a spa like nail salon, fitness center and a place to grab some yogurt.