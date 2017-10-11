WJBF Scholar Athlete: Midland Valley’s Dakota Banks

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — Dakota Banks has been an anchor for Midland Valley’s offensive line as a starting guard the past two seasons.

Banks helped the Mustangs win their first game of the season last week against Aiken, and at 1-1 in region play he’s hoping to guide Midland Valley back to the playoffs.

As he anchors the line for the Mustangs, his late grandmother is at the core of his heart and mind. Every Friday night he thinks of her, hoping to honor her with his play on the field and his life off it.

“She [meant] a lot to me,” Banks said. “She always pushed me to do better and be better with my life. She’s a role model and I miss her very much.”

“We tell our guys all the time to fill their hearts up and find somebody to play for and somebody to live for,” Midland Valley head coach Andrew Jenkins said. “We try to preach unselfishness and Dakota embodies that. Obviously, his grandmother meant a lot to him and we all have those situations in our lives that transform us. They can either turn us the right way, or the wrong the way, and Dakota let it turn him the right way. I’m just very proud of him as a young man.”

Banks said he will attend Tri-County Technical College and major in agricultural marketing.