CSRA (WJBF) – Aiken and North Augusta Chick-fil-A locations are teaming up with Operation Christmas Child again this year.

They’re kicking off the 2017 shoe box collection season on Saturday.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., you are invited to come and pick up special Operation Christmas

Child shoe boxes for free as well as other information about Operation Christmas Child.

Also, those that drop off their gift-filled shoe boxes before November 11th will receive a coupon for a free food item.