Aiken Young Professionals expanding music festival options in CSRA with ‘Trucks N’ Tunes’

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – To celebrate its 10th anniversary Aiken Young Professionals is hosting ‘Trucks N’ Tunes’ this weekend.

A.Y.P. works with the Aiken Chamber of Commerce to market the City of Aiken.

Putting on this music festival is their way of giving back to the community, but it’s also a great way to promote the “live, work and play” atmosphere city leaders are trying to create.

All is quiet now at Gyles Park in Aiken, but come Saturday it will be bumping with live music, food trucks and craft beer vendors for the first annual ‘Trucks N’ Tunes.’

“We don’t have a lot of really just specific music festivals, so this is something that highlights our Downtown.” Aiken Young Professionals Chair Elizabeth Cahill told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Cahill says the organization wanted to expand into new territory. Which is why A.Y.P. strategically chose the area, near the Train Depot and Visitors Center, as the venue.

“Their restoring our Parkways in Aiken, to what they historically were in the past,” said Cahill. “A.Y.P. has actually decided to actually take on one of those parkways and this festival is right across the street.”

While music was a given, it’ll be the first big event, in Aiken, to include food trucks vendors.

“Recently Aiken passed a city ordinance to allow more opportunities for food trucks, so we are really excited about that and being able to provide that opportunity to the community as well.” Derek Herron, A.Y.P Sponsorship Chair, said.

Cahill says A.Y.P. has the largest number of active members in South Carolina, which she says speaks volumes about the way members are engaging with the community.

“A lot of people give our generation a hard time. They think that we don’t want to give back to the community and I totally disagree with that. We’ve got folks that are asking to be on community boards.” Cahill said.

These millennials may be the brains behind the operation, but they say the variety of entertainment and food will appeal to people of any age.

“We want it to be for everyone in the community.” Herron told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “We have a different range of artist.”

‘Trucks N’ Tunes’ is totally free to attend.

The artists include Bethany and the Southside Boys, Third Time Charmers, Doug McCormick, Rebel Union, Cody Webb and Cole Taylor.

Gates open at 2 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 14th, 2017.

For a link to more information, please click here.