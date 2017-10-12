AU hosts fourth Cyber Georgia conference

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Cyber Georgia welcomed more than a hundred people Thursday to the first day of the conference in 2017.

“It’s all about discussions,” said Joanne Sexton, Dean of Augusta University’s School of Computer and Cyber Sciences. “It’s all about the networking. It’s all about what each of us can do together to help drive, help solve the cybersecurity workforce problem, plus how do we build industries? How do we help Fort Gordon? How do we help this region?”

The day began with a network and forensics based capture the flag challenge in the morning, followed by an afternoon filled with remarks from local leaders, a presentation on Augusta’s potential for attracting tech startups and investors, a panel discussion on building a strong cyber workforce and vendor booths open to facilitate discussion.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with the presenter, Ed Egan, who is director of the McNair Center for Entrepreurship and Innovation at Rice University about Augusta’s potential in the tech industry. He says he believes Augusta is on the right path, but he says there is no magic formula and every city has a unique path. He says having the U.S. Cyber Center of Excellence and the Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center are positive indicators.

“I do see that buy in from all the unique stakeholders all the way up to the state level where the state put funds into what’s doing this,” Egan said.

A rep from a Colorado-based vendor at the conference says he also sees potential in Augusta.

“The unification of industry, commercial, military, academia, etc. really provides a landscape to thrive, to train, to educate, to stay on the front end of such a growing domain,” said Brad Wolfenden of Circadence.

The conference continues Friday.