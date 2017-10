Related Coverage Glass Fiber Company AGY Investing To Expand Aiken County Operations

BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Augusta Fiberglass Coatings has announced it will expand its existing operations in Blackville, South Carolina.

The company is a leading manufacturer of custom fiberglass reinforced plastic equipment.

To accommodate its growth, the company will be investing $625,000 and adding 12 jobs.

The expansion will include the construction of a 12,000 square-foot building.