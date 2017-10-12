CSRA Great Escape Outdoor Expo to be held soon

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Saturday, Oct. 14 the CSRA Great Escape Outdoor Expo will be held.
It’s from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at USC Aiken.
Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to meet up with vendors for a range of outdoor related activities and equipment.
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Saturday, Oct. 14 the CSRA Great Escape Outdoor Expo will be held.
It’s from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at USC Aiken.
Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to meet up with vendors for a range of outdoor related activities and equipment.
Advertisement