CSRA Great Escape Outdoor Expo to be held soon

By Published: Updated:

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Saturday, Oct. 14 the CSRA Great Escape Outdoor Expo will be held.

It’s from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at USC Aiken.

Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to meet up with vendors for a range of outdoor related activities and equipment.

 

 

