Date set for official groundbreaking ceremony of new Aiken Department of Public Safety Headquarters

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Dirt will start turning on the new Aiken Department of Public Safety Headquarters by the end of the month.

The official groundbreaking ceremony will take place at the new location, 843 Beaufort Street, on Sunday, October 29th at 3 p.m.

The old Food Lion building will undergo a $10 million dollar renovation to accommodate the city’s growing public safety department.

The 40,000 square foot facility will be complete by April 2019.

