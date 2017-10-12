Date set for official groundbreaking ceremony of new Aiken Department of Public Safety Headquarters

By Published:

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Dirt will start turning on the new Aiken Department of Public Safety Headquarters by the end of the month.

The official groundbreaking ceremony will take place at the new location, 843 Beaufort Street, on Sunday, October 29th at 3 p.m.

The old Food Lion building will undergo a $10 million dollar renovation to accommodate the city’s growing public safety department.

The 40,000 square foot facility will be complete by April 2019.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s