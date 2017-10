AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A new German-based grocery store could be coming to Aiken.

A proposed 35-thousand square foot Lidl will be before city leaders soon.

If approved the grocery store will be built at the intersection of Whiskey Road and Owens Road, adjacent from Walmart.

The development requires the city to annex 2 parcels.

City leaders are asking the developer to install sidewalks and street trees as part of the project.

The store could be complete by 2018.