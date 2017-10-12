Grovetown hosts Evans in pivotal region battle on Game Night Live

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Grovetown and Evans will meet for the eighth time on Game Night Live Friday night.

The Knights beat the Warriors 26-24 on GNL last year to take a 4-3 lead in the all-time series, and Evans has once again hit its stride this season. The Knights (4-2, 1-0) enter Friday’s game averaging 42.7 points per game and are looking to win for the fifth time in their past six games.

“It’s a big game because it’s basically [for] total control of the region,” Evans head coach Lemuel Lackey said. “If we win that’s one of those things where you’ve gotten one of the tougher opponents out of the way. It’s a big week, but more importantly than the rivalry, it’s where it places you in the region [standings].”

Grovetown (4-3, 2-0) is trying to even the all-time series and start region play 3-0 after rallying from an 18-point deficit to knock off defending region champion Heritage last week.

“It would be huge for us,” Grovetown head coach Damien Postell said. “I mean confidence-wise, coming off the tough non-region schedule we had and jumping into region play and going 3-0, that’d be big for us.”

The game will kick off at 7:30 on MeTV.