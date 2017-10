Related Coverage Lincolnton investigators are searching for clues in recent gem ransack

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) –¬†Lincoln County investigators are still working to find out what happened to some valuable gems that were stolen from last weekend’s rock swap and dig event.

Investigators say they’re working with the Kennesaw Police Department to talk to some persons of interest in the case.

They say someone ransacked the event site late Saturday night and stole more than $40-thousand in valuable stones.

So far, no arrests have been made.