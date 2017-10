COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – A Columbia based law firm is looking to help the South Carolina Department of Corrections decrease its prison population by increasing its resources.

The Appleseed Justice Center received $215,000 to help inmates with job preparation, mental health services, and re-entry into society.

Overcrowding remains an issue in most of the state’s prisons due to inmates being released, then they commit another crime.

Staffing also remains an issue.