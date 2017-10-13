Aiken families can apply for Christmas assistance

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County families needing assistance for the holidays can submit an application this weekend.

The Serenity Charity Club and PRT are joining forces to help those who are unable to provide for Christmas.

They are accepting applications from 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, October 14th.

Just stop by the Recreation Center in Graniteville, at 917 Jefferson Davis Highway.

Assistance is only available for families with children under the age of 14-years-old.

Make sure to bring an ID, proof of dependents, proof of income and all current bills.

To sign up for help, you must bring the following:

Current ID for all adults in the household – Social Security cards (or a print out from the social security office dated within 30 days), and SC Driver’s Licence or ID

– Social Security cards (or a print out from the social security office dated within 30 days), and SC Driver’s Licence or ID Proof of dependents in the home – Birth certificates and social security cards (must be parent or legal guardian)

– Birth certificates and social security cards (must be parent or legal guardian) Current bills – Bills must contain the name and address of the individual applying for assistance.

– Bills must contain the name and address of the individual applying for assistance. Proof of income – Pay stubs, child support statements, Social Security, SSI, SSDI, DHS statement, unemployment/workman’s comp, etc.