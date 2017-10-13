AU students face loss of parking spots

Students at A-U’s downtown campus may have to begin paying up to park.

Tuesday Augusta Commissioners are scheduled to vote on creating a residential permit parking area for streets near the downtown campus.

This after residents complained of student’s cars blocking driveways and trash cans.

Students park in neighborhoods to avoid paying parking fees that run 30 to 80 dollars a month.

“We shouldn’t have to pay for them not wanting to pay so we have worked with the campus security and the administrator at Augusta University and they have been very cooperative in trying to come up with something that’s going to make everybody happy,” says Commissioner Bill Fennoy who represents the area.

During a committee meeting on the issue an AU official told commissioners there is not enough parking available right now for all the students to park.