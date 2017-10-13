Battlefield transforming from gun warfare to cyber warfare, Augusta at the heart of national cyber defense

Related Coverage AU hosts fourth Cyber Georgia conference

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Millions of dollars are being invested into infrastructure and technology needed to grow the Cyber Security workforce in the Garden City.

However, making Georgia a leader in virtual attacks begins in the classroom.

More than 1.5 million jobs, in Cyber Security, will need to be filled by 2020.

The battlefield is transforming from gun warfare to cyber warfare.

“When we began there was a common narrative that Isis was uncontested in virtual space. That is no longer the case,” said Lt. Gen. Paul Nakasone, the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Cyber Command.

To keep battling the bad guys it’s going to take an army of Cyber Security experts.

So in 2010, the U.S. Army began building its teams.

With the establishment of the Cyber Center of Excellence, the U.S. Army created a supporting branch, the Cyber Command.

A move Nakasone says it’s only made once before.

“The last time the Army decided to build a branch was the Special Forces, and you saw how successful that has been.” Nakasone said.

But pouring resources and money into defense is not enough.

It takes critical partnerships with institutions of higher learning.

“This event is exemplary of the kind of commitment that Augusta University has made to the issue of cyber,” Former U.S. Senator Saxby Chambliss said.

It also takes support from local and state leaders to face challenges in virtual space.

“I’m so proud that Georgia is on the front lines of our nations cyber defense,” said U.S. Senator David Perdue. “Augusta is at the heart of this effort.”

Congressman Rick Allen has proposed building a Cyber Security Charter School to keep feeding the future workforce that is going to be needed to support this industry.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.