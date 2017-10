WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJBF) – Democratic lawmakers are slamming President Donald Trump’s new health policy.

Those leaders say it will be an act of, quote, “pointless sabotage” if Trump halts payments to insurers under “Obamacare.”

The White House said in a statement last night that the Department of Health and Human Services has determined there is no appropriation for cost-sharing reduction payments to insurers under the Obamacare law.