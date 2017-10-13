Regency Mall owners haven’t paid storm water fee

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) For more than a year and a half, Augustans have been paying for storm water, but one business has not and now it’s facing a massive monthly bill.

Regency Mall’s storm water fee is more than 5-thousand dollars a month.

But the owners just received their first bill in August, even though the fee started appearing on water bills in January 2016.

The mall hasn’t paid the 10-thousand dollars its been billed for 2 months this year.

The Engineering Office says a computer glitch is to blame for the mall not being billed over the past 20 months.

And city leaders say right now there are no plans to collect for the months the mall wasn’t billed.

