EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Hawk Law Group and HD 98.3 are partnering to give a local school a special treat Friday, Oct.13.

Lakeside High School won their “Principal for a Day event” after students took the pledge to not text and drive.

The radio station will take over their school today.

That includes a special concert and performance by Rita Ora, who just released her new single earlier this year.