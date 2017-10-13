The CSRA gears up for the Georgia-Carolina State fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia-Carolina State Fair will kick off Friday, Oct.13, at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds on Hale Street in Augusta.

It will run until Oct. 22 and will be open Monday through Friday.

The gates will open at 5 p.m. on the weekdays and at 12 p.m. on the weekends.

Those who attend will find rides at the midway, as well as agricultural exhibits and competitions and of course plenty of food.

Much of the money raised at the fair will go towards local charities.

For more details on the Georgia-Carolina State Fair, visit http://www.georgiacarolinastatefair.com/