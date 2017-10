AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Greek Festival will kick off Friday, Oct.13. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Augusta, Ga.

The church is located on the corner of 10th and Greene Streets.

It will be from 11a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is free, and visitors will be able to taste all sorts of delicious Greek food while listening to music.