BAMBERG COUNTY, SC – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reports a vehicle hit a pedestrian in Bamberg County, SC. The pedestrian, who was not identified, died. The incident happened Saturday night around 8:20 p.m. on U.S. 321, North of Denmark. The vehicle, a Toyota truck, was driven by 64-year-old James Brabham. SCDPS is still investigating and awaiting word from the coroner. Count on NewsChannel 6 to give you the latest when we know it.

Advertisement