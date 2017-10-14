FFN: Week 9

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week nine of Football Friday Night.
SEGMENT 1: South Carolina Games
- Ridge Spring-Monetta 28, Wagener-Salley 8
- South Aiken 7, North Augusta 21
- Airport 14, Aiken 6
- Strom Thurmond 21, Gilbert 28
- Barnwell 39, Allendale-Fairfax 0
- Calhoun County 0, Silver Bluff 42
- North 0, Williston-Elko 53
- Dixie 7, McCormick 14
- Fox Creek 6, Gray Collegiate 27 (Thursday)
SEGMENT 2: Georgia Games
- Alcovy 14, Lakeside 6
- Greene County 0, Aquinas 42
- Lincoln County 63, Warren County 14
- Burke County 60, ARC 20
- Screven County 49, Westside 0
- Jefferson County 62, Butler 30
- Josey 8, Harlem 36
SEGMENT 3: Game Night Live
- Evans 42, Grovetown 32
SEGMENT 4: Top Plays & more
- Top 5 plays of the week
- Butler band
Other Scores:
- Thomson 21, Baldwin 7
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt 27, Batesburg-Leesville 21 OT