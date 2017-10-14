FFN: Week 9

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week nine of Football Friday Night.

SEGMENT 1: South Carolina Games

  • Ridge Spring-Monetta 28, Wagener-Salley 8
  • South Aiken 7, North Augusta 21
  • Airport 14, Aiken 6
  • Strom Thurmond 21, Gilbert 28
  • Barnwell 39, Allendale-Fairfax 0
  • Calhoun County 0, Silver Bluff 42
  • North 0, Williston-Elko 53
  • Dixie 7, McCormick 14
  • Fox Creek 6, Gray Collegiate 27 (Thursday)

SEGMENT 2: Georgia Games

  • Alcovy 14, Lakeside 6
  • Greene County 0, Aquinas 42
  • Lincoln County 63, Warren County 14
  • Burke County 60, ARC 20
  • Screven County 49, Westside 0
  • Jefferson County 62, Butler 30
  • Josey 8, Harlem 36

SEGMENT 3: Game Night Live

  • Evans 42, Grovetown 32

SEGMENT 4: Top Plays & more

  • Top 5 plays of the week
  • Butler band

Other Scores:

  • Thomson 21, Baldwin 7
  • Bamberg-Ehrhardt 27, Batesburg-Leesville 21 OT

