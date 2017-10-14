Local repair shop hosts “on track for a cause” for Breast Cancer Awareness month

North Augusta, S.C. (WJBF) – The “on track for a cure” event was held by TTX employees where they could come together as a community this week, and open their tracks up to the general public next week.

This Saturday is a little different for employees at TTX as management of the company held their first annual ‘family fun day’ in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

“So far so good, I’m enjoying the camaraderie of the people that are sitting around,” said Steven Turner, Lives in North Augusta.

“Our dad works at TTX, we’ve been going on the bouncy houses,” said the children of a TTX employee.

Staff of TTX have also painted one of their box cars pink to raise awareness to cancer while becoming close as a community.

“We have some 30 and 40 year employees that say pink box car never seen that you know and they’ve been here 30 and 40 years but we’re just trying to be more family oriented with our employees,” said Sherry Wolbert, Purchasing Agent at TTX.

“We’ve got games, we’ve got rides, we have food, we have face painting and there will be free giveaways,” said Lacy Sproull, HR Manager at TTX.

TTXs’ purchasing agent, Sherry Wolbert says they’ve been trying to put on an event like this for years, to show how much they appreciate their employees. They hope that buy painting their box cart pink, they can start to make a difference across the nation.

“Breast cancer is something that has affected everyone, every family, friend, and we didn’t realize until we did this and came up with this theme how many employees that we have that are actually passionate about what we’re doing,” said Sherry Wolbert, Purchasing Agent at TTX.

Now that the pink box car is complete, the public will also have a chance to join the TTX community by painting their hands to print on the car.

“They come out and put their hand print on the pink box car that will travel north america so their legacy on their and put their name,” said Sherry Wolbert, Purchasing Agent at TTX.